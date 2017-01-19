Davos CEOs 'go local' on supply chain in Trump era

| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 19 Business leaders in
Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are
talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield
themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald
Trump.
Elected on a jobs-focused "America First" platform, Trump
has taken to Twitter to rebuke major companies like General
Motors, Lockheed Martin and United Technologies
, either for making goods in Mexico or for the price of
their products.
At this week's World Economic Forum (WEF), a gathering of
business and political elites in the Swiss Alps synonymous with
free markets, company bosses said they were now preparing to
adjust to the Trump era.
"The basic message is to be more national, don't just be
global," Richard Edelman, CEO of communications marketing firm
Edelman, told Reuters. "Let's try and pre-empt that tweet by
having a long-term discussion about the supply chain."
General Motors on Tuesday highlighted moves it said would
add nearly 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs, including a decision
to shift some production of axles to an American factory, rather
than have them supplied from Mexico. The automaker said it
wanted to "build where we sell".
"There is no doubt we need to adapt," Carlos Ghosn, chief
executive of Renault-Nissan , told Reuters.
"All carmakers have to revise their strategy as a function of
what is coming."
At the same time, companies are reviewing potential mergers
and rethinking job cuts, fearing the stigma of being labelled
"anti-American".
What companies have yet to spell out is the economic cost of
such shifts or the extent of localisation that will be needed to
keep the peace with the new White House administration.
TAX REFORM
Adding to the incentive to increase U.S. manufacturing is
the promise of lower corporate taxes under the Trump
administration.
"It could mean increased investment in the U.S.," Novartis
CEO Joe Jimenez told Reuters.
Vishal Sikka, chief executive of Infosys, which
provides IT services to large companies including banks, said
his company expected more business from helping companies
localise.
"The irony is that when more walls show up it is a good
opportunity for services companies to help do business across
those walls," he said.
The move to go local in response to Trump looks set to fuel
a trend already evident in some industries, including food and
fashion, which are trying to tap into consumer demand for
homegrown materials and production.
Other businesses are also thinking locally to mitigate
currency risks in certain markets. Food companies in Britain,
for example, which have seen their costs soar after sterling
plummeted in the wake of the Brexit vote, have started moving
towards local suppliers where possible to keep costs down.
In some cases, technological advances are helping by making
it easier for companies to shorten their supply lines.
"With 3D printing, for example, some of the supply chain
will reshore and come back to the local economies," said Frans
van Houten, CEO of Dutch healthcare technology group Philips
. "I think we will see supply chains becoming more
regional."
Such tech-fuelled localisation may be a competitive
advantage for multinational companies in a world of increasing
geopolitical uncertainty, but it brings fresh challenges for
developing economies which could lose out as jobs return to
richer countries like the United States.
Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP, the world's
largest advertising agency, said U.S. growth could come at the
cost of nations elsewhere.
"The issue on Trump is what you win on the U.S. swings, you
may lose on the international roundabouts," he said.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Carmel
Crimmins; Editing by Pravin Char)