REFILE-UPDATE 2-Mixed reviews for Obama speech among Davos mighty

* Top execs divided over Obama speech
* Soros backs higher taxes for rich
* Others criticize the "politics of envy"
By Ben Hirschler and Emma Thomasson
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 25 The rich and
powerful were divided at their annual huddle on Wednesday over
Barack Obama's threat to raise their taxes, with some saying it
could hurt growth, but others arguing he was right to address
capitalism's imbalances.
Obama's State of the Union address focussed on channeling
middle class anger at inequality, including a call for a 30
percent minimum tax on millionaires that could make the wealth
of Republican rival Mitt Romney a central election issue.
It was delivered on the eve of World Economic Forum in the
Swiss ski resort of Davos, which found many of the world's
titans of industry and politics in reflective mood, focusing on
whether capitalism needs to be more fair to survive.
"I happen to be one of the billionaires
who believe that the rich do need to pay more taxes and I do
support the Obama programme in that respect," investor George
Soros said in Davos.
"I'm very much a minority in the hedge fund community
because they don't like to be taxed."
But other Davos regulars don't like being in the president's
crosshairs.
"I don't think any presidential election in the history of
America has been won on the politics of envy and I think if
anything it divides the country more than unites it," said John
Studzinski, senior managing director of investment and advisory
firm Blackstone Group.
Unilever chief executive Paul Polman said Obama was right to
address the inequality issue: "As a consumer goods company we
sell to all, and it's important that all benefit from this
growth, and this is what we're waiting for," he said.
But he took issue with singling out the rich: "It is not
going to find a solution. This is an election speech. We need to
play above that."
TAXING ISSUES
Mark Penn, chief executive of public relations firm
Burson-Marsteller and White House pollster under former
President Bill Clinton, said the speech should help Obama, while
infighting among Republicans meant there was nobody to engage
with.
"The Republican opponents are so busy attacking each other
that they don't have a clear position, so Obama is making some
headway, though Americans have been pretty steadfast about
rejecting anything they consider class warfare," he said.
Investment income from dividends and capital gains is taxed
at a much lower top rate than wages in the United States, a fact
that is gaining more notice now that Romney, a wealthy former
businessman and one of the favourites to be Republican nominee,
has released returns showing he paid less than 14 percent of his
income in federal tax last year.
"This issue is going to become an important political issue.
There has been a widening of wealth and income inequality both
in the United States and across advanced economies," said
economist Nouriel Roubini, once known as "Dr. Doom" for bearish
views predicting the 2008 financial crash.
"Having 15 percent tax on carried interest, or capital gains
or dividends, is something that is creating a wedge in the
country, so that's an issue that has to be addressed."
But Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff said Obama's 30 percent
target could hurt the economy. "What's being proposed of making
the tax system more superficially progressive is just going to
be a growth-slower," he said.
BANKS UNDER THE GUN
Obama also turned his fire on banks, promising tough
regulation and threatening to find and punish those responsible
for the financial crisis. Bankers in Davos were unsurprisingly
wary.
"We should not throw the baby out with the washtub. When it
comes to banks, there is no mechanism by which a modern economy
can grow without strong banks and a strong financial sector,"
said Jacob Frenkel, chairman of JP Morgan Chase International.
Rogoff said rhetoric such as Obama's was likely to continue
from both the left and the right.
"There is so much anger out there, the Tea Party tap into in
their way, President Obama is tapping into it in his way. And
I'm afraid we're in for a lot of (that)".
With the euro zone in crisis, U.S. economic growth dragging
and protesters across much of the world demanding greater
economic equality, there is an undercurrent of humility at this
year's Davos meeting. One of the first sessions of the meeting
was a debate on capitalism, sponsored by Time magazine.
Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade
Union Confederation, said: "When you have the greatest inequity
since just before the '30s depression, this is actually bad news
for capitalism."
"If you look at taxation, this is a national sport
everywhere, avoid taxation," Burrow said. "We need to say if
capitalism is going to sustain itself, if it is going to provide
secure jobs, it has to distribute wealth evenly and it has to
make a contribution to the common good."
David Rubenstein, managing director of U.S. private equity
fund Carlyle group, agreed the West had to reform capitalism.
"We've got about three to four years in the West to improve
the economic model we have," he said.
"If we don't do that soon we've lost the game in competing
against emerging market capitalism or state capitalism because
they are having a more efficient model and are going to take
jobs away from the West."