HIGHLIGHTS-Comments by policymakers speaking on a panel at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Policymakers
participating in a panel at the World Economic Forum at Davos on
Friday spoke about the global economy. Following are highlights
of their comments.
THOMAS JORDAN, CHAIRMAN OF SWISS NATIONAL BANK
On risks for 2014:
"Obviously for us, Europe will be key ... another key risk
is really financial markets, so when suddenly we have a loss of
confidence again, (as a safe haven) that could put us again in a
very difficult situation."
BANK OF JAPAN GOVERNOR HARUHIKO KURODA
Asked about global risks in 2014, he doesn't expect
deflation in euro zone:
Kuroda said the euro zone economy has bottomed out and could
grow 1 percent plus in 2014, then accelerate.
"Although some economists argue that there is a danger of
the euro zone going into deflation I don't think it's likely,
partly because the economy is picking up and also because
inflation expectations are fairly well anchored around 2
percent."
GEORGE OSBORNE, UK FINANCE MINISTER
On challenges for 2014:
"The main external risk for the United Kingdom is still the
very weak economies on the continent (Europe) ... not
universally weak but there are still far too many of them."
"In China ... there's a lot of good talk there about
economic reform ... I think we all just now want to see that
delivered by the new Chinese government."
ALEXANDRE TOMBINI, BRAZIL CENTRAL BANK CHIEF
On global exit from non-standard monetary policy measures:
"The fact that the exit is unsynchronised this time around.
That is good in some ways as there is no vacuum cleaner effect
,.. but you might have more volatility in exchange rates."
LARRY SUMMERS, FORMER U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY
Risk of complacency:
"I worry about macroprudential complacency", citing a list
of recent economic crises that the world failed to predict.
"Much greater emphasis needs to be placed on making a system
that is safe for ignorance and error."
GEORGE OSBORNE, UK FINANCE MINISTER
Re possible anti-bubble initiatives this year:
"That is a call for the Financial Policy Committee of the
Bank of England ... Everyone is focused on interest rate moves
but there is a whole range of tools" in the BoE arsenal.
ALEXANDRE TOMBINI, BRAZIL CENTRAL BANK CHIEF
On Brazil economic growth:
"(2 pct growth in Q3) is not good enough and we need to do
more."
GEORGE OSBORNE, UK FINANCE MINISTER
Forward guidance not a failure:
"I completely reject that forward guidance has been a
failure."
THOMAS JORDAN, CHAIRMAN OF SWISS NATIONAL BANK
On size of the bank's balance sheet:
"The size of the balance sheet is a consequence of monetary
policy so a central bank should not worry too much about the
size of the balance sheet."
On Swiss franc policy:
"You have to be careful not to have too many conditions with
forward guidance in order not to confuse markets ..."
"We are in a complex situation, Switzerland and especially
the Swiss franc remains a safe-haven currency, so we had this
massive appreciation and we had to introduce the minimum
exchange rate and there we need a very simple and very clear
policy. So a clear message to the market is absolutely essential
for the success of such a policy."
GEORGE OSBORNE, UK FINANCE MINISTER
On investment:
"I would say there is no free lunch."
The UK fiscal deficit is still high and you cannot promote
investment "at the expense of credible fiscal policy."
"One of the things we need to do is to convince businesses
we have got credible frameworks and then I think investment will
flow."
"...I think we are beginning to see investment" in the UK.
He cited Chinese investments, UK nuclear power and fracking
plans.
On the forward guidance "wobble":
"I think you are being unfair to the Bank of England." What
the MPC is now facing is "the challenge of success".
LARRY SUMMERS, FORMER U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY
On whether QE tapering started too soon and could be
reversed:
"All central banks always are data dependent and the Federal
Reserve has certainly made clear that its trajectory of policy
will be data dependent.
"And certainly the range of variation we've seen in
unemployment in both the U.S. and UK ... reminds us that
historical relationships in economics are way short of iron laws
and that policy inevitably will involve discretion in response
to events."
BANK OF JAPAN GOVERNOR HARUHIKO KURODA
On quantitative easing:
"I can assure you that we have been discussing various
options ... I think the Federal Reserve has managed this
(normalisation) process fairly well."
"We are careful and we will manage ... this process ...
without disrupting the market."
ALEXANDRE TOMBINI, BRAZIL CENTRAL BANK CHIEF
Start of Fed tapering positive:
"The beginning of Fed tapering has been "a net positive" for
Brazil."
LARRY SUMMERS, FORMER U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY
On quantitative easing:
"QE averted a 30s-style depression. The dog didn't bark."
There was no wave of protectionism. But "the recovery has
certainly not been everything most of us hoped."
"Are we capable of having an expansion that is both robust
and sufficiently bubble-free to be sustainable?"
BANK OF JAPAN GOVERNOR HARUHIKO KURODA
On Japanese sales tax hike:
"The sales tax hike does not create any additional problems
to the Japanese economy because when we decided and introduced
the new monetary policy framework last April ... at that time
already the law to raise sales tax in two stages had been
approved by the Diet. So when we decided the new monetary policy
framework, we did take into account the temporary negative
impact of such a tax hike on the economy."
"We introduced the new monetary policy framework ... to
overcome the 15-year deflation and also the potential negative
impact of the sales tax increase, and whatever kind of shocks
are likely to affect the Japanese economy, and after nine months
of implementing the QE the economy is on track."
GEORGE OSBORNE, UK FINANCE MINISTER
On UK housing market:
Osborne says there is no problem in the housing market.
Regarding the response of the Bank of England's MPC in the event
of problems:
"If they see a problem in housing they have a range of quite
subtle and targeted tools."
On Bank of England's forward guidance:
"Seven percent unemployment rate "is not a trigger for
action it is a threshold"."