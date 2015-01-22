Serbia's Vucic rules out much state intervention on CHF loans

DAVOS, Switzerland/BELGRADE Jan 22 Serbia will
employ the "least state intervention" possible to address a jump
in instalments on loans denominated in Swiss francs, Prime
Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.
Speaking to the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos, Vucic
said his government was speaking to banks about improving terms
for some 22,000 clients who took Swiss franc-denominated loans
in the early 2000s, and have since seen their instalments shoot
up.
"We will do our best to help them in a way that banks are
going to accept," he said, but ruled out following the example
of neighbouring Croatia in fixing the exchange rate of the franc
to a level in line with that before the Swiss National Bank last
week abandoned its cap on the currency.
"We don't do it with euro, we don't do it with dollar, we
don't plan to do it with Swiss franc as well," said Vucic.
"Croats did it, and their state will have to pay a lot of money
because of that."
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac; Writing
by Matt Robinson)