UPDATE 1-Total halts buying from Iran, casts doubt on sanctions

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 French oil
major Total has ceased buying oil from Iran in line
with European Union sanctions against the Gulf producer but does
not expect it to have much effect either on Iran's overall sales
or the oil market in general.
Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said on Wednesday he
cast doubt on whether the sanctions would have any impact.
"I think (the Iranian) oil will go somewhere else ... Iran
may give a discount to make it easier and quicker but nothing
will change," he told Reuters at the Global Economic Forum in
Davos.
"We have already stopped (buying from Iran)," he said,
adding the company had been buying roughly 80,000 barrels per
day (bpd) from the country.
The Islamic Republic, which denies Western suspicions it is
trying to build a nuclear bomb, has scoffed at efforts to choke
its oil exports, as Asia lines up to buy what Europe scorns.
Some Iranians also renewed threats to stop Arab oil from
leaving the Gulf and warned they might strike U.S. targets
worldwide if Washington used force to break any Iranian blockade
of a strategically vital shipping route.
But de Margerie said the oil market had concluded that the
European sanctions would have little real impact.
"Today they (Iran) export 2.2 million bpd with 1.5 million
going to Asia. The remaining 0.7 million bpd goes to the OECD.
So Iran may give a discount to make it easier and quicker (to re
route this oil) and nothing will change. Look at the price of
oil," he said.
"Even if we stop buying Iranian oil for some reason, the
Saudis have sufficient capacity to match the gap. I believe in
this (Saudi) spare capacity, the market believes. This is why
the oil price is flat and this is good news."