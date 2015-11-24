MOVES-Jonty Starbuck joins Davy Asset Management as fund manager

BRIEF-Noble Corp provides fleet contract status update
* Noble Corporation PLC provides fleet contract status update
Nov 24 Davy Asset Management, the international asset management arm of Davy Group, appointed Jonty Starbuck as fund manager.
Starbuck, who joins from T Rowe Price, will work on Davy's global brands strategy, the company said.
He has 15 years of experience, including eight years covering European consumer companies at T. Rowe Price. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Noble Corporation PLC provides fleet contract status update
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt load of about $6.3 billion but said it would not sell its call center business, which it had tried to do last year.
* CEO Michael Burke's FY 2016 total compensation $15.1 million versus $18.6 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2jtsCRH) Further company coverage: