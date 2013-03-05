Allscripts buys Israel's medical software maker dbMotion-report

TEL AVIV, March 5 Allscripts Healthcare
Solutions is acquiring Israeli healthcare software
provider dbMotion for $235 million, the Calcalist financial news
website said on Tuesday.
U.S. Allscripts is the main distributor of dbMotion's
products and both are partners in developing healthcare
information sharing software.
Allscripts, which sells systems that enable hospitals and
physicians to share patient records electronically, has a market
value of $2.15 billion.
DbMotion has developed a healthcare information-sharing
system that allows medical staff secured access to medical
records through any of the sites on the network. For example,
emergency room staff can view patients' medical records and
history from health maintenance organisations and doctors that
treated the patients.
Officials at dbMotion were not available for comment.
The Israeli company has raised $50 million from venture
capital funds Pitango, Gemini and Vertex as well as the
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.