BRUSSELS Jan 17 EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said on Tuesday that competing exchanges were key to ensuring efficient and competitive markets for users.

"Exchanges are a crucial instrument for modern and efficient capital markets," he said, according to the text of a speech at an industry conference. "And for this reason, competition between exchanges is needed."

Almunia had recommended that the proposed merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext be blocked.