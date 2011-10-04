Deutsche Boerse CEO: exchanges must go global

NEW YORK Oct 4 The head of Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), which is working on sealing its $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N, said exchange operators must go global to survive and cannot focus only on local markets.

Reto Francioni, the German market's chief executive, predicted at a conference hosted by Baruch College that there will soon be a very limited number of global operators.

The comments come on a day that two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that European Union regulators will formally object this week to the proposed merger, a move that was expected and that may force the companies to offer concessions to ease competition concerns. [ID:nL5E7L42H3] (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek)