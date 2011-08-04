D.Boerse, NYSE say confident EU will clear merger

BRUSSELS Aug 4 Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and
NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Thursday they were confident that
EU regulators would clear their planned merger after the
European Commission opened a lengthy in-depth probe into the
deal.
"The companies' combined businesses will remain exposed to
important competitive constraints from OTC (over-the-counter),
other exchanges worldwide and newer trading venues, competing
clearing systems, and sophisticated users," the companies said
in a joint statement.
They said they would seek to demonstrate the positive impact
of the deal, among them $3 billion in capital efficiencies for
customers.
Earlier the Commission said it was concerned about the
deal's impact on derivatives and equities. It will decide by
Dec. 13 whether to clear or block the merger.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)