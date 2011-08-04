D.Boerse, NYSE say confident EU will clear merger

BRUSSELS Aug 4 Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Thursday they were confident that EU regulators would clear their planned merger after the European Commission opened a lengthy in-depth probe into the deal.

"The companies' combined businesses will remain exposed to important competitive constraints from OTC (over-the-counter), other exchanges worldwide and newer trading venues, competing clearing systems, and sophisticated users," the companies said in a joint statement.

They said they would seek to demonstrate the positive impact of the deal, among them $3 billion in capital efficiencies for customers.

Earlier the Commission said it was concerned about the deal's impact on derivatives and equities. It will decide by Dec. 13 whether to clear or block the merger.

