版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 21日 星期五 17:24 BJT

EU extends review of D.Boerse, NYSE deal to Dec 22

BRUSSELS Oct 21 EU regulators have extended their review of Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) bid to acquire NYSE Euronext by just over a week to Dec. 22, after the German exchange operator asked for more time to reply to regulatory concerns.

"The statement of objections is a substantial and long document, and we are analysing it and preparing our response," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Friday.

"Given the complex issues involved and our desire to provide a full and comprehensive response to the Commission, we have asked for, and received, seven additional working days to provide our submission."

The European Commission sent the statement of objections -- a charge sheet setting out their concerns over the $9 billion deal -- to the companies on Oct 5. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐