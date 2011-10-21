EU extends review of D.Boerse, NYSE deal to Dec 22

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 21 EU regulators have extended their review of Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) bid to acquire NYSE Euronext by just over a week to Dec. 22, after the German exchange operator asked for more time to reply to regulatory concerns.
"The statement of objections is a substantial and long document, and we are analysing it and preparing our response," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Friday.
"Given the complex issues involved and our desire to provide a full and comprehensive response to the Commission, we have asked for, and received, seven additional working days to provide our submission."
The European Commission sent the statement of objections -- a charge sheet setting out their concerns over the $9 billion deal -- to the companies on Oct 5. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.