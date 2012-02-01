EU blocks Deutsche Boerse/NYSE merger, cites near-monopoly

BRUSSELS Feb 1 EU antitrust regulators
stopped the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext on Wednesday, saying the combined group would
have a stranglehold of the listed European futures market and
would thwart new entrants.
The European Commission said Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext, which unveiled the deal to create the world's biggest
stock exchange in February last year, had not done enough to
address its concerns.
"The merger between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would
have led to a near-monopoly in European financial derivatives
worldwide," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in
a statement.
"These markets are at the heart of the financial system and
it is crucial for the whole European economy that they remain
competitive. We tried to find a solution, but the remedies
offered fell far short of resolving the concerns."
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
27-member European Union, said the two exchanges together
control more than 90 percent of global dealing in European
exchange-traded financial derivatives.