NYSE CEO to meet EU regulators Nov. 8 on D. Boerse deal -source

* Meeting could determine concessions from exchange
operators
* Companies have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions
* EU Commission has set Dec. 22 deadline for decision
* $9 bln deal would create world's biggest exchange operator
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 2NYSE Euronext Chief
Executive Duncan Niederauer will meet with EU antitrust
regulators on Nov. 8 for further talks on its Deutsche Boerse
(DB1Gn.DE) deal, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The meeting could determine the kind of concessions the
companies would need to offer in return for regulatory clearance
of a $9 billion deal to create the world's largest exchange
operator.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext defended their deal to the
European Commission at a closed-door hearing last week, arguing
that regulators should assess the deal in terms of its impact on
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives trading, and not only the
effect on the smaller exchange-listed market.
The Commission warned the merger may result in a
near-monopoly both in existing and future products in a letter
sent to the two exchange operators on Oct. 5, a person who has
seen the document told Reuters.
In a Nov. 1 email to employees that has been filed with U.S.
regulators, Niederauer said he hoped to ease regulatory concerns
during next week's meeting.
"We will head back to Brussels the week of November 7th to
assess where we stand following the hearing and discuss any
remaining issues with the Commission," he said.
The operators have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions, such
as changing their business model or selling parts of their
operations, or both.
The Commission is scheduled to decide by Dec. 22 whether to
clear the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Juliane von
Reppert-Bismarck and Mike Nesbit)