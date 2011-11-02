NYSE CEO to meet EU regulators Nov. 8 on D. Boerse deal -source

* Meeting could determine concessions from exchange operators

* Companies have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions

* EU Commission has set Dec. 22 deadline for decision

* $9 bln deal would create world's biggest exchange operator

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 2NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer will meet with EU antitrust regulators on Nov. 8 for further talks on its Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The meeting could determine the kind of concessions the companies would need to offer in return for regulatory clearance of a $9 billion deal to create the world's largest exchange operator.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext defended their deal to the European Commission at a closed-door hearing last week, arguing that regulators should assess the deal in terms of its impact on over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives trading, and not only the effect on the smaller exchange-listed market.

The Commission warned the merger may result in a near-monopoly both in existing and future products in a letter sent to the two exchange operators on Oct. 5, a person who has seen the document told Reuters.

In a Nov. 1 email to employees that has been filed with U.S. regulators, Niederauer said he hoped to ease regulatory concerns during next week's meeting.

"We will head back to Brussels the week of November 7th to assess where we stand following the hearing and discuss any remaining issues with the Commission," he said.

The operators have until Nov. 17 to offer concessions, such as changing their business model or selling parts of their operations, or both.

The Commission is scheduled to decide by Dec. 22 whether to clear the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck and Mike Nesbit)