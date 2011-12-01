EU's Almunia: D.Boerse/NYSE market test results next week

BRUSSELS Dec 1 EU regulators will brief Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext next week on feedback from rivals and customers on concessions the two have offered in a bid to gain regulatory approval for their merger, the EU's antitrust chief said.

"I will discuss with the case team in the coming days or the beginning of next week, we will see what the impression (is)," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters on Thursday.

"This analysis of the results of the market test will be communicated to the parties, this will be done next week," he said on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

The European Commission asked rivals and customers of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext last week for comments on the exchange operators' proposals. Wednesday was the deadline for replies.

The exchanges have proposed selling significantly overlapping parts of their single-stock equity derivatives businesses in key markets and offered to give innovative rival products access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives clearing house.

The $9 billion merger would create the world's largest exchange operator, with more than 90 percent of the exchange-traded futures trading in Europe, an issue about which Almunia has expressed concern.