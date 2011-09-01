EU quizzes D.Boerse-NYSE rivals on entry barriers

* EU Commission asking rival platforms about merger impact

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 EU regulators are examining whether a combined Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext would block the entry of players such as BATS Europe, Chi-X Europe, The Order Machine and Turquoise into derivatives trading.

Regulatory approval from the European Commission is seen as the biggest hurdle in the two exchanges' bid to create the world's largest exchange operator handling stocks, futures, options and clearing on both sides of the Atlantic.

In questionnaires sent to the exchanges' rivals as part of its in-depth probe into the deal, the European Commission also sought to clarify the extent to which exchange-traded derivatives compete with over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives.

In one questionnaire seen by Reuters, the European Union executive asked for a comparison of the bid-ask spreads for most standardised contracts and the cost of trading both on exchanges and in the OTC market.

It also wanted to know if the geographic location of an exchange platform and clearing facility was a significant factor for trading activity.

Defining the market in which to assess the impact of the proposed merger will be crucial in helping the regulator decide whether to clear or block the deal.

Lawyers for Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have argued that the combination would face enough competition from the OTC market, other non-European exchanges, new trading venues and rival clearing houses.

Competitors, however, have said the deal should be assessed solely in terms of European exchange-traded derivatives and the tight grip a merged Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would have on this market.

NEW PLAYERS

In the questionnaire, the Commission asked if the merger would affect the successful entry of operators such as Chi-X Europe -- the largest pan-European platform, BATS Europe, the London Stock Exchange's Turquoise, and The Order Machine -- controlled by Dutch online broker BinckBank , trading firm Optiver and Dutch ABN AMRO Clearing Bank.

The regulator also wanted to find out the market impact from the entry of U.S. derivatives giant CME Group into European interest rate derivatives.

Companies were asked if there was strong competition among general clearing members of exchanges for clearing the trades of non-clearing members. A clearing house stands between parties to a trade and guarantees obligations, ensuring a trade is completed even if one side defaults.

Deutsche Boerse owns Eurex Clearing. NYSE Euronext currently uses the French half of LCH.Clearnet, which is owned by its clients.

Recipients have until Thursday Sept. 1 to reply to the questionnaires, which follow up on questions sent out in July. There are more than 70 questions, though the exact number differs from company to company.

The Commission has set a Dec. 13 deadline to decide on the merger.

