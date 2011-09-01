EU quizzes D.Boerse-NYSE rivals on entry barriers

* EU Commission asking rival platforms about merger impact
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 EU regulators are examining
whether a combined Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext
would block the entry of players such as BATS Europe,
Chi-X Europe, The Order Machine and Turquoise into derivatives
trading.
Regulatory approval from the European Commission is seen as
the biggest hurdle in the two exchanges' bid to create the
world's largest exchange operator handling stocks, futures,
options and clearing on both sides of the Atlantic.
In questionnaires sent to the exchanges' rivals as part of
its in-depth probe into the deal, the European Commission also
sought to clarify the extent to which exchange-traded
derivatives compete with over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives.
In one questionnaire seen by Reuters, the European Union
executive asked for a comparison of the bid-ask spreads for most
standardised contracts and the cost of trading both on exchanges
and in the OTC market.
It also wanted to know if the geographic location of an
exchange platform and clearing facility was a significant factor
for trading activity.
Defining the market in which to assess the impact of the
proposed merger will be crucial in helping the regulator decide
whether to clear or block the deal.
Lawyers for Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have argued
that the combination would face enough competition from the OTC
market, other non-European exchanges, new trading venues and
rival clearing houses.
Competitors, however, have said the deal should be assessed
solely in terms of European exchange-traded derivatives and the
tight grip a merged Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would have
on this market.
NEW PLAYERS
In the questionnaire, the Commission asked if the merger
would affect the successful entry of operators such as Chi-X
Europe -- the largest pan-European platform, BATS Europe, the
London Stock Exchange's Turquoise, and The Order Machine
-- controlled by Dutch online broker BinckBank ,
trading firm Optiver and Dutch ABN AMRO Clearing Bank.
The regulator also wanted to find out the market impact from
the entry of U.S. derivatives giant CME Group into
European interest rate derivatives.
Companies were asked if there was strong competition among
general clearing members of exchanges for clearing the trades of
non-clearing members. A clearing house stands between parties to
a trade and guarantees obligations, ensuring a trade is
completed even if one side defaults.
Deutsche Boerse owns Eurex Clearing. NYSE Euronext currently
uses the French half of LCH.Clearnet, which is owned by its
clients.
Recipients have until Thursday Sept. 1 to reply to the
questionnaires, which follow up on questions sent out in July.
There are more than 70 questions, though the exact number
differs from company to company.
The Commission has set a Dec. 13 deadline to decide on the
merger.
