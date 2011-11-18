D.Boerse/NYSE pitch remedies to seal deal -sources

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT Nov 17 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N have proposed to sell equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals access to a major derivatives clearinghouse, in an effort to finally win support for their planned merger from antitrust regulators.

People working directly on the $9 billion (6.7 billion-euro) deal told Reuters that the exchange operators submitted the plan to the European Commission late on Thursday, the deadline for the companies to propose concessions meant to address concerns over their combined grip on derivatives trading. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels, editing by Matthew Lewis)