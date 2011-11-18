UPDATE 1-D.Boerse/NYSE pitch remedies to seal deal -sources

* Would divest European equity option businesses -sources
* Would open clearing to rivals' new products -sources
* Existing/copycat rates or index derivatives not allowed
* Concessions meant to ease EU antitrust concerns
* $9 bln merger would create world's top exchange operator
By Jonathan Spicer and Edward Taylor
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Nov 17 Deutsche Boerse AG
(DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N have proposed to sell
equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals
access to a major derivatives clearinghouse, in an effort to
win support for their merger from antitrust regulators.
People working directly on the $9 billion (6.7
billion-euro) deal told Reuters that the exchange operators
submitted the plan to the European Commission late on Thursday,
the deadline for the companies to propose concessions meant to
address concerns over their combined grip on derivatives
trading.
Together, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would be the
world's largest exchange operator with overlapping options
businesses and a near monopoly on exchange-based rate futures
trading in Europe.
The blockbuster deal was announced back in February, with
the German bourse set to buy the New York Stock Exchange
parent. The concessions, or remedies, could delay any approval
of the deal until early next year.
That Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni and his
NYSE Euronext counterpart Duncan Niederauer are forging ahead
suggests they were not overly discouraged by the Commission's
formal objections to the deal, which were raised last month.
The European Union regulators are concerned only with the
derivatives market, so the concessions were designed to be
"proportionate to the concerns," said one of the sources, who
outlined the proposed remedies on condition of anonymity.
The main concessions come in the area of single-stock
equity derivatives, where significantly overlapping parts of
the businesses will be sold off in key markets including
France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.
Depending on the market, either Deutsche Boerse's or NYSE
Euronext's businesses would be divested. But strong home
markets for either player would be kept.
So NYSE Euronext would not sell off the Dutch equity
options arm in Amsterdam or the French equity options arm in
Paris, and Deutsche Boerse would not shed its equity options
business in Frankfurt, these people said.
NO COPYCATS
The other main concession would allow rival exchanges to
clear interest-rate and equity-index derivatives on Deutsche
Boerse's clearinghouse, called Eurex Clearing -- as long as
they are "new and innovative."
Significantly, that means rivals such as London Stock
Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) or Chicago-based CME Group Inc
(CME.O) would not be able to clear existing, or even new
"copycat" products, under the plan.
This concession, the people said, is meant to allay
concerns that combining Deutsche Boerse's Eurex and NYSE
Euronext's Liffe trading venues would create such a large pool
of liquidity that others would not be able to compete.
Eurex Clearing processes trades across several asset
classes including securities, derivatives and energy. A big
part of the business is clearing futures and options on
euro-denominated interest rate, equity and equity index
products.
Opening clearing in this way could, in part, jibe with a
separate Commission proposal to allow banks and brokers to
clear trades through the clearinghouse of their choice. Earlier
this year, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he
is concerned about Deutsche Boerse's "vertical silo" business
model, in which it controls trading and clearing of its
contracts.
The sources added that the companies have also proposed to
sell "a large part of" NYSE Euronext's Bclear business, which
currently processes Liffe's trades.
Niederauer, an American who would be CEO of the combined
entity, has said the companies would not agree to sell Liffe or
Eurex in order to seal the deal. "At some point, the logic of
the combination would not hold together if we are asked to give
up too much," he said earlier this month.
The two companies declined to comment on Thursday.
THE ROAD AHEAD
The Deutsche Boerse-NYSE Euronext tie-up was announced amid
a flurry of cross-border merger attempts this year by exchanges
eager to cut costs and diversify in the face of fast-eroding
market share in their traditional stock-trading businesses. It
was the biggest of the planned mega-deals, and is the lone
survivor after others fell apart.
The Commission is now set to assess the concessions and
seek the opinions of third parties, likely over a week. The
companies can request another "state of play" meeting in
Brussels, such as the one last week.
Given the concessions, the new deadline for the EU to
decide on the deal is Jan. 23, from Dec. 22 previously.
A key question remains over how the Commission defines
derivatives markets, in particular on whether it sees the
potentially anticompetitive aspects to a combination of Eurex
and Liffe in a global or primarily a European context.
Although the European Commission has on several occasions
acknowledged the global nature of the derivatives markets, it
is primarily assessing what impact the takeover of NYSE
Euronext has on the European marketplace, even if larger
competitors such as CME and Brazil's BM&F Bovespa SA
MIBV11.SA have emerged outside the European Union.
The regulator has signaled it would not consider the
over-the-counter derivatives market when it assesses the deal.
If the Commission decides that the proposals are not
sufficient or if there are strong objections from other
companies, it is likely to ask for more substantial
concessions. If the companies decline to offer more, they could
see the deal blocked by the regulator.
In that case Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would have
two months to appeal the decision at the Luxembourg-based EU
courts, Europe's highest.
$1 = 0.7425 euro
