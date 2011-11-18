RPT-UPDATE 1-D.Boerse/NYSE pitch remedies to seal deal -sources

(Repeats Nov. 17 story for wider readership)

* Would divest European equity option businesses -sources

* Would open clearing to rivals' new products -sources

* Existing/copycat rates or index derivatives not allowed

* Concessions meant to ease EU antitrust concerns

* $9 bln merger would create world's top exchange operator

By Jonathan Spicer and Edward Taylor

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Nov 17 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N have proposed to sell equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals access to a major derivatives clearinghouse, in an effort to win support for their merger from antitrust regulators.

People working directly on the $9 billion (6.7 billion-euro) deal told Reuters that the exchange operators submitted the plan to the European Commission late on Thursday, the deadline for the companies to propose concessions meant to address concerns over their combined grip on derivatives trading.

Together, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would be the world's largest exchange operator with overlapping options businesses and a near monopoly on exchange-based rate futures trading in Europe.

The blockbuster deal was announced back in February, with the German bourse set to buy the New York Stock Exchange parent. The concessions, or remedies, could delay any approval of the deal until early next year.

That Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni and his NYSE Euronext counterpart Duncan Niederauer are forging ahead suggests they were not overly discouraged by the Commission's formal objections to the deal, which were raised last month.

The European Union regulators are concerned only with the derivatives market, so the concessions were designed to be "proportionate to the concerns," said one of the sources, who outlined the proposed remedies on condition of anonymity.

The main concessions come in the area of single-stock equity derivatives, where significantly overlapping parts of the businesses will be sold off in key markets including France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Depending on the market, either Deutsche Boerse's or NYSE Euronext's businesses would be divested. But strong home markets for either player would be kept.

So NYSE Euronext would not sell off the Dutch equity options arm in Amsterdam or the French equity options arm in Paris, and Deutsche Boerse would not shed its equity options business in Frankfurt, these people said.

NO COPYCATS

The other main concession would allow rival exchanges to clear interest-rate and equity-index derivatives on Deutsche Boerse's clearinghouse, called Eurex Clearing -- as long as they are "new and innovative."

Significantly, that means rivals such as London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) or Chicago-based CME Group Inc (CME.O) would not be able to clear existing, or even new "copycat" products, under the plan.

This concession, the people said, is meant to allay concerns that combining Deutsche Boerse's Eurex and NYSE Euronext's Liffe trading venues would create such a large pool of liquidity that others would not be able to compete.

Eurex Clearing processes trades across several asset classes including securities, derivatives and energy. A big part of the business is clearing futures and options on euro-denominated interest rate, equity and equity index products.

Opening clearing in this way could, in part, jibe with a separate Commission proposal to allow banks and brokers to clear trades through the clearinghouse of their choice. Earlier this year, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he is concerned about Deutsche Boerse's "vertical silo" business model, in which it controls trading and clearing of its contracts.

The sources added that the companies have also proposed to sell "a large part of" NYSE Euronext's Bclear business, which currently processes Liffe's trades.

Niederauer, an American who would be CEO of the combined entity, has said the companies would not agree to sell Liffe or Eurex in order to seal the deal. "At some point, the logic of the combination would not hold together if we are asked to give up too much," he said earlier this month.

The two companies declined to comment on Thursday.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Deutsche Boerse-NYSE Euronext tie-up was announced amid a flurry of cross-border merger attempts this year by exchanges eager to cut costs and diversify in the face of fast-eroding market share in their traditional stock-trading businesses. It was the biggest of the planned mega-deals, and is the lone survivor after others fell apart.

The Commission is now set to assess the concessions and seek the opinions of third parties, likely over a week. The companies can request another "state of play" meeting in Brussels, such as the one last week.

Given the concessions, the new deadline for the EU to decide on the deal is Jan. 23, from Dec. 22 previously.

A key question remains over how the Commission defines derivatives markets, in particular on whether it sees the potentially anticompetitive aspects to a combination of Eurex and Liffe in a global or primarily a European context.

Although the European Commission has on several occasions acknowledged the global nature of the derivatives markets, it is primarily assessing what impact the takeover of NYSE Euronext has on the European marketplace, even if larger competitors such as CME and Brazil's BM&F Bovespa SA MIBV11.SA have emerged outside the European Union.

The regulator has signaled it would not consider the over-the-counter derivatives market when it assesses the deal.

If the Commission decides that the proposals are not sufficient or if there are strong objections from other companies, it is likely to ask for more substantial concessions. If the companies decline to offer more, they could see the deal blocked by the regulator.

In that case Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext would have two months to appeal the decision at the Luxembourg-based EU courts, Europe's highest. $1 = 0.7425 euro (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels, editing by Matthew Lewis)