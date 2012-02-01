Exchanges deal failure to open up futures market

* Licenses and clearing holding back new entrants
* Regulators looking to reforms to boost competition
* LCH could be key for LSE's futures push - analyst
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Feb 1 The failed merger of
Deutsche Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext has
highlighted their grip on Europe's futures and options trade,
raising the prospect of reform to open the market to new
entrants.
European futures and options trading, estimated at some $62
trillion in 2011 by the World Federation of Exchanges, is
systemically important to the European financial system.
Largely traded on exchanges, futures and options allow
institutional investors, such as pension funds, to hedge bets on
shares and limit any losses on a stock or index.
The European futures market has long been tied up by the two
largest derivatives exchanges in the region, owned by Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext, competing for futures liquidity.
The planned $9 billion merger of the two exchanges,
announced a year ago, immediately raised concerns among their
customers who said the combined group would have over 90 percent
of European stock options and single stock futures trading.
Trading firms typically don't like one exchange to get a
monopoly in a single asset class because this allows that
trading venue to hike fees.
It was such antitrust concerns that were behind the European
Commission's decision to block the planned merger, leaving the
exchanges' effective duopoly in place.
But this status quo looks set to change as Europe's
regulators, issues raised by the merger ringing in their ears,
look to break down the virtual monopolies held by incumbents.
"The attempted merger ... brought competitiveness in
European futures to the fore. Regulators now believe the
industry needs to become more competitive and they are now
determined to drive that through," said Steve Grob, director of
group strategy at trading system specialist Fidessa.
TECHNICAL BARRIERS
Europe's top futures markets have been able to see off
competition until now for two technical reasons: the proprietary
nature of the underlying futures contracts and the closed nature
of the exchanges' futures clearing houses.
Futures contracts are based on legally binding licenses
which tend to be owned by the exchanges that trade those
contracts.
Any new entrant looking to challenge an incumbent needs
access to the underlying license to launch a rival contract, so
that entrant effectively finds itself having to ask an exchange
for permission to go into competition with it.
Clearing is the other problem.
Clearing houses, which tend to be owned by the exchanges
which they support, sit between exchange trading clients and
demand from them collateral to be used to refund any members
left out of pocket if one trading firms defaults.
These collateral deposits, known as default contributions
and margin calls, are a huge drain on exchange members' scarce
collateral reserves, so they are largely reluctant to use more
clearing houses than they need.
New entrants are faced with having to convince trading firms
to double their collateral allocation to support a new, rival
clearing house that effectively allows the client only to trade
a product they already trade.
Alternatively, a new entrant has to convince the exchange to
open up its clearing house and allow trades to settle there
irrespective of where they are made, in a legal arrangement
known as fungibility.
"Naturally there has been resistance to fungibility from the
main exchanges. Without the regulators stepping in and
compelling them to open up their clearing houses, it's not going
to happen" said Grob.
REGULATORS STRIKE BACK
These licensing and clearing issues were at the heart of the
debate over whether the Boerse/NYSE merger would hurt
competition.
"The exchanges themselves offered to open up to win
regulatory support for their merger so ... they can't now turn
round and claim it can't be done," said Simmy Grewal, an analyst
at research house Aite Group.
European regulators are already on the offensive, passing
drafts to force all exchanges to make available their licenses
and open up their clearing houses.
"Regulation ... is going a long way towards removing the
vertical silos that dominate the European futures market and
pave the way for the emergence of new European futures trading
venues," said Grewal.
One firm awaiting these new rules is the London Stock
Exchange, which has experienced first hand the problems
of setting up a new futures market since its Turquoise platform
challenged Liffe with a FTSE 100 future in June last year.
"We've always said getting into the European futures space
would take a while, given there are large incumbents in Europe,"
said Doug Webb, the LSE's chief financial officer.
"We said we needed access to the intellectual property and
there are still key products where we don't yet have this access
and we've always said we needed access to a good clearing system
and we have been lobbying for improvements in clearing to make
the market more competitive," Webb said.
"There are positive signs from the legislators and we look
forward to the relevant changes coming through," Webb added.
LARGE OPPORTUNITIES
Richard Perrott, an exchange analyst at Berenberg bank,
believes the LSE's planned 1 billion euro acquisition of
Anglo-French clearing house LCH.Clearnet, one of the largest
clearers in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets, presents an
opportunity.
"In a stroke, a merger would position LSE as the leading OTC
derivatives clearing house and provide large cross-margining
opportunities for Turquoise derivatives," said Perrott.
Cross-margining is where the margin required from clients
trading an asset and its natural hedge, such as a stock and its
future, are netted off so an investor only pays margin on the
outstanding exposure.
This would dramatically cut collateral requirements, which
is attractive to banks and brokers who are struggling for
high-grade collateral at a time when it is increasingly in
demand.
As well as overhauling Europe's listed futures business,
international regulators are looking to force the vast $600
trillion OTC market to use exchanges and clearing, further
raising the stakes in Europe.
"Regulation is forcing a whole raft of products on to
exchanges and this is crucial because the collateral required as
margin increases dramatically in a cleared OTC market, which is
potentially lucrative for clearing houses and futures brokers,"
said Fred Ponzo, managing partner at consultancy GreySpark
Partners.
Grewal said the collapse of the Deutsche Boerse/NYSE
Euronext deal, coupled with planned regulatory reforms, should
be good for competition in European futures.
"Potential new entrants like the LSE or Nasdaq
would have been wary of taking on a giant like a merged Deutsche
Boerse/NYSE Euronext but will feel more confident about taking
them on separately," Grewal said.