D.Boerse, NYSE see extra $1B in customer savings

Sept 15 Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N said they now expect up to an additional $1 billion in broad savings for customers if they are able to seal their $9 billion merger and create the world's largest exchange operator.

The pair expect "collateral efficiencies" of up to $4 billion, Deutsche Boerse spokesman Ruediger Assion said in an email. That is up from the approximately $3 billion that was touted as recently as an Aug. 2 NYSE Euronext presentation.

The new prediction comes as the takeover of the New York Stock Exchange parent faces an intense antitrust review in Europe. On Thursday, Europe's competition chief expressed concern that the deal would create a monopoly in derivatives. [ID:nB5E7KD008] (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)