UPDATE 1-EU national regulators to vote on D.Boerse-NYSE Jan 17 - sources

By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Jan 13 National competition
regulators in the European Union will vote on Jan. 17 on
competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia's plan to block the
merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext,
three people with knowledge of the case said on Friday.
"The advisory committee will meet on Jan. 17 on the case,"
one of the people said.
Another said the meeting was expected to lead to some
fine-tuning of some of the arguments used by Almunia's case team
to back up the recommendation but would not reject it. The
opinion of the committee of national competition regulators is
non-binding.
The advisory committee meeting comes as the two exchanges
step up their lobbying to try and get the deal approved.
Even after the committee meeting, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext will have a final chance to lobby for a rejection of
Almunia's advice ahead of the final, binding vote on the merger
by the full European Commission. This is expected to take place
on Feb. 1, a week ahead of the European Commission's Feb. 9
deadline.
National experts generally back the Commission's
recommendations as they follow the same principles and rules.
A person familiar with the matter said Almunia's 26 fellow
commissioners would likely back his recommendation. The EU has
not so far known a merger case in which fellow commissioners
have overturned the antitrust chief's recommendation to block
it.
"There are one or two commissioners who will make a signal
that it is not a good idea but they are not really fighting for
it," the person said.
Competition experts in the internal market, enterprises and
the economic and monetary affairs units have been closely
involved in vetting the deal since it was notified to the
Commission.
NYSE Euronext's chief executive Duncan Niederauer told
employees on Wednesday that the Commission's preliminary finding
pointed to a blocking but the exchanges would continue to lobby
Almunia's fellow commissioners.
Almunia is concerned about the more than 90 percent share of
the listed derivatives market in Europe that a combined entity
would have. To avoid this he has asked that either Deutsche
Boerse sell off its Eurex derivatives arm or NYSE Euronext sell
Liffe, its London-based futures exchange.
But both exchanges have rejected the idea. Instead they have
offered to sell Liffe's single stock equity derivatives
business, set a three-year price cap on European derivatives
contracts and open up their clearing houses to specific
products.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext won U.S. antitrust
approval for the deal last month after facing little criticism.
If Almunia succeeds in blocking the deal it would be his
second veto of a merger. He blocked the merger of Olympic Air
and Aegean Airlines in January last year, saying the combined
Greek carrier would have a quasi-monopoly in the domestic air
market.