UPDATE 1-EU national regulators to vote on D.Boerse-NYSE Jan 17 - sources

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS Jan 13 National competition regulators in the European Union will vote on Jan. 17 on competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia's plan to block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext, three people with knowledge of the case said on Friday.

"The advisory committee will meet on Jan. 17 on the case," one of the people said.

Another said the meeting was expected to lead to some fine-tuning of some of the arguments used by Almunia's case team to back up the recommendation but would not reject it. The opinion of the committee of national competition regulators is non-binding.

The advisory committee meeting comes as the two exchanges step up their lobbying to try and get the deal approved.

Even after the committee meeting, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext will have a final chance to lobby for a rejection of Almunia's advice ahead of the final, binding vote on the merger by the full European Commission. This is expected to take place on Feb. 1, a week ahead of the European Commission's Feb. 9 deadline.

National experts generally back the Commission's recommendations as they follow the same principles and rules.

A person familiar with the matter said Almunia's 26 fellow commissioners would likely back his recommendation. The EU has not so far known a merger case in which fellow commissioners have overturned the antitrust chief's recommendation to block it.

"There are one or two commissioners who will make a signal that it is not a good idea but they are not really fighting for it," the person said.

Competition experts in the internal market, enterprises and the economic and monetary affairs units have been closely involved in vetting the deal since it was notified to the Commission.

NYSE Euronext's chief executive Duncan Niederauer told employees on Wednesday that the Commission's preliminary finding pointed to a blocking but the exchanges would continue to lobby Almunia's fellow commissioners.

Almunia is concerned about the more than 90 percent share of the listed derivatives market in Europe that a combined entity would have. To avoid this he has asked that either Deutsche Boerse sell off its Eurex derivatives arm or NYSE Euronext sell Liffe, its London-based futures exchange.

But both exchanges have rejected the idea. Instead they have offered to sell Liffe's single stock equity derivatives business, set a three-year price cap on European derivatives contracts and open up their clearing houses to specific products.

Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext won U.S. antitrust approval for the deal last month after facing little criticism.

If Almunia succeeds in blocking the deal it would be his second veto of a merger. He blocked the merger of Olympic Air and Aegean Airlines in January last year, saying the combined Greek carrier would have a quasi-monopoly in the domestic air market.