EU national regulators back EU veto on D. Boerse, NYSE Euronext merger-source

BRUSSELS Jan 17 National competition regulators in the European Union endorsed on Tuesday Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia's recommendation that the EU should block the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext , a source with knowledge of the case said.

The advisory committee is made up of market competition experts from the 27 member states of the union. While its opinion is non-binding, it is important because it indicates that national regulators agreed with the commissioner's opinion that the merger to create the world's largest exchange would be anti-competitive.

"DG Competition was pleased with the outcome," the source said, referring to the directorate-generate at the European Commission handling competition issues.