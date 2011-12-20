D. Boerse, NYSE offer to cap derivatives contracts fees for 3 years

BRUSSELS Dec 20 Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext have offered to cap their European derivatives contracts fees for three years in a last-ditch effort to get their $9 billion merger cleared in the European Union.

"In addition to the submitted remedy proposal, both companies expressed their commitment to maintain the current level of their published standard fees for their European derivatives contracts for a period of three years," the exchanges said in a statement on Tuesday.

They said the offer was made in a letter to EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia.

Separately, a person familiar with the matter said the exchanges would be meeting with European Commission officials on Wednesday in a so-called state of play meeting to get feedback on concessions proposed last week.