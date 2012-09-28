版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六 00:15 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates acquirer of David's Bridal CFR B3

Sept 28 DBP Holding Corp: * Moody's assigns b3 cfr and b2 term loan rating to acquirer of david's bridal

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐