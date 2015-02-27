版本:
2015年 2月 27日

MOVES-DBS Bank names Surojit Shome India CEO

Feb 27 Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd appointed Surojit Shome chief executive of its India unit, effective April 15.

Shome, who succeeds Sanjiv Bhasin, 60, was previously the chief executive and country head of Dutch lender Rabobank's India unit.

Bhasin, who joined DBS in 2008, is stepping down to pursue other interests, DBS said in a statement. His last day with the bank will be June 30. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
