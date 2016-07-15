UPDATE 1-Singapore's DBS to wind down commodity derivatives trading business

(Adds detail on business, background)

SINGAPORE, July 15 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, said on Friday it will progressively wind down its commodity derivatives trading business over the next six months, becoming the latest bank to exit the capital-intensive business.

DBS was part of a wave of Asia-focused banks that started commodities trading businesses at the start of this decade after the global financial crisis forced U.S. and European banks to scale back amid regulatory pressure and thinning margins.

Barclays and Credit Suisse in 2014 exited from most commodities trading. The sector suffered another setback after global commodities prices slumped starting that year. Stiff competition from state-backed Chinese banks expanding in the sector has also hurt trading volumes and margins.

"We expect short-term market making activities in commodity derivatives to be costly to maintain," a DBS spokeswoman said in an email.

Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest investment banks tumbled 40 percent in the first three months of the year as lenders cut exposure to the oil and industrial metals sectors, financial industry analytics firm Coalition said in a recent report.

DBS's departure leaves Australian banks such as Macquarie and Chinese banks like Bank of China remaining in commodity trading.

The commodities derivatives team at DBS has 11 employees, and they will be offered opportunities within the bank, DBS said.

DBS's commodity derivatives unit covered palm oil, iron ore and energy. Globally Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the biggest banks in commodity trading.

The bank said it will continue to provide commodity financing and hedging services.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)