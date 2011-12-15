版本:
2011年 12月 16日

Singapore's DBS sets up $5 bln U.S. commercial paper programme

SINGAPORE Dec 16 Southeast Asia's largest lender, DBS Group, said on Friday it has established a $5 billion U.S. commercial paper programme.

The Singapore-based bank has appointed Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as dealers under the programme, it said in a statement.

