Singapore's DBS sets up $5 bln U.S. commercial paper programme

SINGAPORE Dec 16 Southeast Asia's largest lender, DBS Group, said on Friday it has established a $5 billion U.S. commercial paper programme.
The Singapore-based bank has appointed Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as dealers under the programme, it said in a statement.
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Trump criticizes Nordstrom after store reportedly curbs deal with Ivanka Trump
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Nordstrom Inc for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka.
BRIEF-Italy's Leonardo to take part in U.S. military trainer tender
* will take part through U.S. unit DRS in U.S. tender for military trainer aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)