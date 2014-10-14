UPDATE 1-Singapore's DBS seeks new insurance tie-up, hires adviser- sources

(Adds quote, details on potential partners, background)
By Saeed Azhar and Lawrence White
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 14 Singapore's DBS
Group Holdings has hired Morgan Stanley to find
a partner to sell life insurance products in Asia under a new
deal, after its pact with Aviva Plc ends in 2015, people
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Singapore and Hong Kong - two of DBS's strongest markets -
are seen as profitable for insurers due to their status as
Asia's main wealth management centres and an ageing population.
According to Swiss Re research, Singapore is an
under-penetrated market, with per capita life insurance premiums
significantly lower than many other developed economies.
The so-called "bancassurance" model - as opposed to the
traditional agency model - is lucrative for commercial banks in
Asia because global insurers are willing to pay hefty fees for
access to lenders' branch networks.
DBS plans to finalise the new arrangement in the first half
of next year, the sources said. The people did not want to be
identified because DBS's plans are not public.
"If you compare with precedence this deal could be quite
valuable for DBS," one of the sources said.
DBS and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
In similar moves, AIA Group last year struck a
15-year exclusive deal with Citibank in Asia, for which
AIA said it paid an $800 million upfront payment.
Prudential Plc also struck an agreement this year
with Standard Chartered, agreeing to pay $1.25 billion
in fees, to extend its current agreement for 15 years.
The value of these deals is worth much more than those
upfront payments over their 15-year life spans.
MAJOR PLAYERS
The new DBS tie-up is expected to be the last major
bancassurance deal by an Asian bank until HSBC renews
its existing Asia arrangement in 2022. Allianz paid
only $100.5 million in upfront fees to HSBC in late 2012 for a
10-year pact.
The DBS deal is likely to attract major insurance companies
such as Asia's second-largest insurer by market capitalisation,
AIA Group, Canada's No. 1 insurer Manulife
and Europe's second-biggest insurer, French group AXA
It could also draw in new players such FWD, the insurance
firm backed by Hong Kong businessman Richard Li, the youngest
son of Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing , banking sources said.
Spokesepeople for AIA, Manulife, FWD and AXA declined to
comment.
The new deal could cover DBS's more than 260 branches in
Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, China and India.
The incumbent Aviva, which has been a partner with DBS since
2001 and last extended its arrangement with the Singapore bank
in 2009, is also expected to bid for the new partnership, the
sources said.
Aviva was not immediately available to comment.
