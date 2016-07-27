MOVES-DBS names ex-UBS banker Poon as Southeast Asia head of private bank

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
SINGAPORE, July 27 DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday it has hired former senior UBS private banker Joseph Poon to head Southeast Asia for its private bank.
Poon, who will start on August 16, was previously at UBS Wealth Management as head of Southeast Asia's ultra high net worth unit which manages clients with over 50 million Swiss francs ($50.41 million) in assets.
Poon will report to Lawrence Lua, who has been promoted to deputy head of DBS Private Bank from his current role of Southeast Asia head, the bank said in a statement.
DBS Private Bank was ranked as the sixth biggest wealth manager by industry publication Asian Private Banker in a recent survey. ($1 = 0.9918 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.