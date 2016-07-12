MOVES-Jeremy Parlons to head DBS Private Bank's UK market wealth management

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 DBS Private Bank, a unit of Singapore's DBS Bank Ltd, appointed Jeremy Parlons head of UK market wealth management.
Parlons, based in London, joins from RBC Wealth Management, where he worked with ultra high networth and family office clients.
At DBS, Parlons will lead a new wealth management office, which will cater to ultra high networth clients looking to invest in Asia. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.