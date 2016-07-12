MOVES-Jeremy Parlons to head DBS Private Bank's UK market wealth management

July 12 DBS Private Bank, a unit of Singapore's DBS Bank Ltd, appointed Jeremy Parlons head of UK market wealth management.

Parlons, based in London, joins from RBC Wealth Management, where he worked with ultra high networth and family office clients.

At DBS, Parlons will lead a new wealth management office, which will cater to ultra high networth clients looking to invest in Asia. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)