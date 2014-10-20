BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces proposed global offering for 2.67 mln shares

Oct 20 Dbv Technologies SA :

* DBV Technologies announces proposed global offering

* It intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to 2,673,641 of its ordinary shares in a global offering

* Shares in form of American depositary shares (ADSs) in U.S., Canada and offer of ordinary shares in France and countries outside of U.S. and Canada

* Application has been made for listing of the ADSs on the NASDAQ global select market under the symbol "DBVT."

* The settlement of the global offering and the admission of the new shares on the NASDAQ global select market and Euronext Paris are expected to occur on Oct. 24

* Intends to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares up to maximum of 3,074,686 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)