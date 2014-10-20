BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces proposed global offering for 2.67 mln shares

US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; Amazon, Alphabet up after hours
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
Oct 20 Dbv Technologies SA :
* DBV Technologies announces proposed global offering
* It intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to 2,673,641 of its ordinary shares in a global offering
* Shares in form of American depositary shares (ADSs) in U.S., Canada and offer of ordinary shares in France and countries outside of U.S. and Canada
* Application has been made for listing of the ADSs on the NASDAQ global select market under the symbol "DBVT."
* The settlement of the global offering and the admission of the new shares on the NASDAQ global select market and Euronext Paris are expected to occur on Oct. 24
* Intends to grant underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares up to maximum of 3,074,686 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
* Files for offering of $10.0 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2qbUFIq) Further company coverage:
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in advertising on mobile and its popular YouTube video service.