UPDATE 1-Uber, Lyft announce plans during Washington Metro shutdown

Chile launches tap of local bond at 3.80%
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile launched a Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) tap of a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 at 3.80% ahead of expected pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
March 15 Uber Technologies Inc will cap surge pricing in the Washington area at 3.9 times base fares during the shutdown of the Metro system on Wednesday.
It also said it will offer a $25 credit to new users towards a first ride during the shutdown.
Lyft said it would offer new users $20 off their first ride during the shutdown.
The Metro system will undergo an unprecedented 29-hour shutdown for an emergency safety investigation of power cabling, officials said on Tuesday. (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale, Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)
* Navient corp - "allegations of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are unfounded" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Educational Development Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing