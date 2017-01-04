DCP Midstream Partners to buy assets of Philips-Spectra JV

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 DCP Midstream Partners LP said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to acquire all the assets of a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Spectra Energy Corp.
The deal will create the largest natural gas liquids producer and gas processor in the United States with an enterprise value of $11 billion.
As part of the deal, the joint venture, DCP Midstream LLC, will pay DCP Midstream Partners (DPM) $424 million in cash and get 31.1 million DPM units.
DPM will also assume $3.15 billion of DCP Midstream LLC's debt.
DPM is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP LP, which in turn is managed by an entity owned by DCP Midstream LLC. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.