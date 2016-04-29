DDM says has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
BUDAPEST, April 29 Swiss-based DDM Holding AG, a multinational investor and manager of distressed assets, has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard, DDM said in a statement on Friday.
"DDM has received the final approval from the Hungarian National Bank and has as a consequence finalized the acquisition of Lombard," it said in a statement.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: