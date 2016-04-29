DDM says has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard

BUDAPEST, April 29 Swiss-based DDM Holding AG, a multinational investor and manager of distressed assets, has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard, DDM said in a statement on Friday.

"DDM has received the final approval from the Hungarian National Bank and has as a consequence finalized the acquisition of Lombard," it said in a statement.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)