New Issue - DDR Corp adds $150 mln in notes

Nov 20 DDR Corp. on Monday added $150
million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS, UBS and Wells Fargo were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: DDR CORP

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 4.625 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 109.223  FIRST PAY   01/15/20103 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.465 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/27/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 185 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

