New Issue - DDR Corp adds $150 mln in notes

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
Nov 20 DDR Corp. on Monday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBS, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DDR CORP AMT $150 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 109.223 FIRST PAY 01/15/20103 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.465 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/27/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.