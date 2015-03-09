TRLPC-Loan bankers seek ways to generate deals as LBOs dry up

| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 European leveraged loan bankers
are pitching dividend recapitalisation deals and other leveraged
financing options to sponsors as the supply of buyout loans
dries up.
Faced with very little dealflow and time on their hands,
leveraged loan bankers are inviting sponsors to reprice deals on
better terms to reduce borrowing costs, remove covenants on
deals that are not covenant-lite and raise extra debt to enable
borrowers to extract value through dividend payments.
"People are nervous about the lack of deal flow. Bankers are
pitching anything and everything right now as the high yield and
leveraged loan markets are open," a banker said.
Despite a strong start to the year where banks were busy
working on a variety of LBOs, including Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles, Altice's Portugal Telecom and Swiss
packaging group SIG Combibloc, the pipeline has now dried up.
The outlook for new deals is being hindered further as
owners have become increasingly attracted to exiting a company
via the capital markets rather than a sale, in a bid to obtain
maximum returns.
European drinks bottler Refresco Gerber is seeking a stock
market listing in Amsterdam, disappointing leveraged loan
bankers that had been working on debt packages of up to 1.4
billion euros ($1.52 billion) to back a potential sale.
Advent is preparing an exit from German perfume chain
Douglas and has asked JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to organise a
sale or listing, while Cinven mandated Rothschild in January to
explore options including a sale or listing of its German truck
and trailer parts maker Jost. Meanwhile, Hellman & Friedman are
expected to push ahead with an IPO of energy analysis group Wood
Mackenzie.
Any M&A that does happen will take some months to reach the
leveraged loan market leading bankers to try to generate
business by changing existing deals.
"We would all like more LBO deals for sure. A month ago it
did not look likely there would be that much refinancing this
year but actually its looks as though there will be now.
Dividend recapitalisations and repricings are what will be
happening at least in the short term, it is what keeps things
ticking over," a second banker said.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Sponsors are viewing the approach as positive, eager get
better terms on deals. Conversely, cash-rich investors are
preparing for looser terms on more aggressive deals. Investors
are unlikely to put up too much of a fight though for fear of
repayment, given the lack of deal flow.
"Every deal we have ever looked at we are talking to
sponsors about doing a dividend recapitalisation on. Any banker
who has ever done a deal will look at what they can do as
possible investors have cash bursting out of their ears," a
third banker said.
Despite keeping bankers busy, the workflow is unlikely to be
that rewarding or cash generative as most of the deals will be
pitched on a best efforts basis, which typically generate fees
of 50bp-100bp.
"If a big team is not bringing in income then they have the
head count to chase the sponsors and pitch for this work, but
there is no money in it though," a fourth banker said.
($1 = 0.9196 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)