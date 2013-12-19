版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 20日 星期五 07:26 BJT

Dealertrack Technologies to buy Dealer.com for about $1 bln

Dec 19 U.S.-based Dealertrack Technologies Inc said it will buy automotive website Dealer.com from private equity firm Apax Partners in a deal valued at about $1 billion.

Dealertrack will pay London-based Apax, one of the oldest private equity firms, about $620 million in cash and 8.7 million shares of its common shares.

The deal is expected to add to Dealertrack's profit.

Dealertrack's shares, which closed at $42.80 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, were down about 3 percent in extended trading.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐