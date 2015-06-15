Cox Automotive to buy Dealertrack in $4 bln deal

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
June 15 Cox Automotive Inc, which provides digital marketing services for automotive dealers, said it would buy Dealertrack Technologies Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion.
The deal represented a 59 percent premium to Dealertrack shares' Friday closing price of $39.85 (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC