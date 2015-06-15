版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 15日 星期一 20:16 BJT

Cox Automotive to buy Dealertrack in $4 bln deal

June 15 Cox Automotive Inc, which provides digital marketing services for automotive dealers, said it would buy Dealertrack Technologies Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion.

The deal represented a 59 percent premium to Dealertrack shares' Friday closing price of $39.85 (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐