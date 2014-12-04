BRIEF-Dealertrack Tech says in preliminary talks with Incadea

Dec 4 Dealertrack Technologies Inc :

* Response to statement by Incadea Plc

* Notes announcement made today by Incadea Plc

* Is in discussions with Incadea regarding possible acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of co

* Discussions are preliminary in nature, and there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any offer will be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: