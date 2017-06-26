L1 Retail agrees to buy Holland & Barrett for $1.77 bln pounds

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
LONDON, June 26 L1 Retail has agreed to buy Holland & Barrett from The Nature's Bounty Co. and The Carlyle Group for 1.77 billion pounds ($2.26 billion), the companies said in a statement.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's L1 Retail is expected to close the transaction by September 2017 subject to customary regulatory approvals.
The deal for the health and wellness chain was first reported by the Financial Times on Sunday.
"We believe that the company is well positioned to benefit from structural growth in the growing 10 billion pound health and wellness market and has multiple levers for long term growth and value creation," said L1 Retail Managing Partner Stephen DuCharme.
Carlyle was advised by Goldman Sachs, Houlihan Lokey, UBS, PWC, Latham Watkins and OC&C. ($1 = 0.7846 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Philips, the Dutch medical equipment maker, said on Wednesday it will acquire U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion), including debt, in a deal agreed with the company's boards.
* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE REVENUE GROWTH, ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EPS ACCRETIVE FOR PHILIPS BY 2018