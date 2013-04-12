版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 18:13 BJT

Energy and power mergers slow to lowest level in eight years

LONDON, April 12 Worldwide energy and power deal making has had the slowest start to the year since 2005, according to Thomson Reuters data, with a total of $85.3 billion of deals announced so far in 2013.

That is an 11 percent fall on the same period last year and, for the first time since year-to-date 2004, there have been no deals of more than $5 billion announced in the sector.

Citi tops the rankings for advising on energy and power deals, having been involved in four of the top 10 so far.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐