M&A activity involving BRIC companies falls 9 percent

LONDON, June 14 The volume of merger and acquisition deals involving companies from Brazil, Russia, India or China (BRIC) is down 9 percent so far this year on the same period in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

This week's $2.3 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber by India's Apollo Tyres Ltd helped push the volume of M&A activity involving BRIC-region companies to $151.8 billion for the year to date.

Morgan Stanley is top of the financial advisor rankings for M&A deals involving BRIC companies, up from sixth place at the same time last year.