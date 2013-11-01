Top-rated debt issuance falls 27 percent in October

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin has licensed Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 1 Investment grade corporate debt issuance totalled $204.4 billion in October, a 27 percent decline from a year ago, new Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Multi-billion offerings from Coca-Cola, China Railway Construction Corp and Altria, parent of tobacco company Philip Morris USA, helped push the total debt issued this year to $2.3 trillion, slightly down on 2012.
U.S. banks JP Morgan, Citi and Bank of America lead the ranking of global investment grade debt underwriters this year, with 18.1 percent market share, down from 18.8 percent last year. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank complete the top five.
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.