UPDATE 1-European share sales strongest since 2009

* Almost $212 bln raised so far this year

* New listings up 132 percent year on year

* Boosted by rising corporate and investor confidence

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, Dec 6 The volume of share sales by European companies so far this year is the strongest since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday, boosted by improved confidence in everything from new listings to bonds convertible into stock.

After years of lacklustre activity because of the financial crisis, 2013 has brought a revival in initial public offerings (IPOs), considered the riskiest end of the share sale spectrum.

The amount raised by European new listings so far this year is $32.1 billion, up 132 percent on the same period in 2012.

Bankers say an increase in U.S. investors backing European listings has been one of the biggest factors supporting IPO activity, while the good performance of most deals this year has encouraged companies and investors back to the market.

European businesses had raised a total of $211.9 billion from equity capital markets (ECM) deals by Dec. 6, up 75 percent on the same period last year. These deals include IPOs, the sale of new shares from listed companies or blocs of existing shares sold by their owners and convertible bonds.

Achintya Mangla, JPMorgan's co-head of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said there had been two key drivers behind the pick-up.

"Fundamentally, better economic data and corporate earnings have resulted in higher confidence among consumers, corporates and investors," he said.

"In addition, there has been a re-allocation of capital globally ... rotation from emerging markets to developed markets, with Europe being a beneficiary and equity funds attracting capital away from bond funds."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index has risen more than 11 percent since the start of the year.

UNTAPPED CAPACITY

This week alone saw German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and Bank of Ireland raise 882 million euros ($1.2 billion) and 580 million euros respectively from share sales.

With Portuguese postal service CTT wrapping up its stock market listing on Thursday, there are few IPOs left to be completed by the end of the year. Italian skiwear maker Moncler is due to price its heavily oversubscribed Milan listing next week.

But the run of deals is expected to continue in 2014.

"We haven't seen a backlog of business like this since 2006/07, both in terms of the number of IPOs and the volume. Importantly, we believe there will be more than enough capacity to absorb it," said Alasdair Warren, head of Financial Sponsors Group for EMEA at Goldman Sachs.

Equity strategists at Goldman Sachs, the top-ranked bookrunner for European ECM deals this year with a 10.2 percent market share, estimate that United States-based global funds are about $150-200 billion underweight European equities.

"As a result of this and the strong inflows into equities as an asset class, we think that this issuance window is going to remain open and robust for quite some time," Warren said.