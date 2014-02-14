版本:
2014年 2月 14日

Worldwide merger activity rises 55 percent - data

LONDON Feb 14 The value of worldwide merger deals has reached $391.1 billion so far this year, up 55 percent on the same period last year, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Morgan Stanley has benefited from the increased activity, rising five places to top the global mergers and acquisitions league table, according to the data.

The U.S. bank advised Time Warner Cable on $42.5 billion takeover by Comcast Corp announced on Thursday.
