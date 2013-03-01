版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 2日 星期六 00:36 BJT

Global M&A activity has best annual start for 2 years

LONDON, March 1 Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity has totalled $352 billion so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, an 11 percent increase on the first two months of 2012 and the strongest start for global deal making in two years.

JP Morgan currently leads the year-to-date rankings for advising on M&A deals with a total value of $134 billion. Goldman Sachs is in second place with $103 billion, followed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐