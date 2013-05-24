Global follow-on share offerings hit all-time high

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 24 Global follow-on share sale volumes have hit their highest year-to-date level since records began in 1980, powered by sellers taking advantage of rallying stock markets, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
According to the data, follow-on activity, which includes share offerings such as stake sales and rights issues, stands at $219.2 billion so far this year, a 31 percent rise on the same period in 2012.
Recent deals include Goldman Sachs' sale of its $1.1 billion stake in China's ICBC.
Goldman Sachs heads the global follow-on underwriting league table with a 12.4 percent share of activity, ahead of Morgan Stanley and Citi.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict