Private equity-backed M&A having strongest year since 2007

LONDON Aug 9 The total value of private equity-backed merger and acquisition deals globally so far this year is $196.4 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday, the strongest period since 2007.

This week's $4.4 billion purchase of Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International by Hellman & Friedman means the year-to-date value of announced private equity-backed M&A is now up 23 percent on the same period in 2012.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which is advising Hub International, tops the list of financial advisors for private equity deals so far this year.
