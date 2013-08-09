Private equity-backed M&A having strongest year since 2007

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
LONDON Aug 9 The total value of private equity-backed merger and acquisition deals globally so far this year is $196.4 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday, the strongest period since 2007.
This week's $4.4 billion purchase of Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International by Hellman & Friedman means the year-to-date value of announced private equity-backed M&A is now up 23 percent on the same period in 2012.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which is advising Hub International, tops the list of financial advisors for private equity deals so far this year.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July