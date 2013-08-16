Global initial public offering volumes up 14 pct on 2012

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON Aug 16 New stock market listings globally have raised a total of $79.2 billion so far this year, according to new Thomson Reuters data on Friday, a 14 percent increase on the same period in 2012.
There has been a 34 percent increase in the number of offerings by U.S. companies, which account for 35 percent of global initial public offerings (IPO) this year, while new listings in Japan and Brazil have more than doubled on the same period last year.
Goldman Sachs, which worked on this week's $1.1 billion offering from U.S. ambulance service operator Envision Healthcare Holdings, holds the top spot in the global IPO bookrunner league table.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.