UK company M&A slumps to 17-year low

LONDON Aug 23 Merger and acquisition deals where the buyer or seller is a UK company has fallen to its lowest year-to-date level since 1996, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

The volume of deals with UK company involvement totalled $124.1 billion so far this year including a $1.6 billion bid for Edwards Group by Sweden's Atlas Copco.

But this was 34 percent lower than the same period last year, the data showed.

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley rank as the top three financial advisers for deals with UK involvement in 2013.

British bank Barclays, which was third this time last year, currently ranks eighth.

